'NEUTRALITY IS INCLUSIVE': Strathmore councillor moves to remove ideological symbols on town property

CALGARY — A Town of Strathmore councillor has introduced a motion that would restrict what symbols can be displayed on town property, ensuring that “municipal facilities and infrastructure remain welcoming and inclusive to all residents by maintaining a position of political and ideological neutrality.”In the notice of motion that is set to be debated on May 6 at a regular council meeting, Councillor Brent Wiley is calling on administration to draft a “Public Space Neutrality Bylaw,” which, if approved, would limit flags flown on town buildings and property to official government flags, including the Canadian flag, the Alberta flag, the Town of Strathmore flag, and the flags of “our municipal partners, such as Siksika Nation and Wheatland County.”.Wiley’s proposal would also require future municipal crosswalks and roadway markings to use standardized traffic-safety designs such as ladder or continental patterns, removing non-standard colours or symbols associated with specific causes or movements.Existing non-standard crosswalks, including those previously approved by council, would remain in place until scheduled maintenance or replacement is required.Wiley, who was elected to council in 2021, said last week the motion applies only to municipal property and would not apply to private property.“I'm contesting that neutrality is the ultimate form of inclusion,” Wiley said at a regular council meeting.“Some very good and vigorous, and mostly healthy, discussion has been going on online, which is a sign of a functioning and vibrant democracy. But it demonstrates that there are members of our community that have different beliefs and opinions on all sorts of controversial issues.”He added that if his motion was to become a bylaw, council would then stay out of the “most contentious and divisive issues of the day,” stating that if a municipal government “publicly displays a political, religious, ideological, or identity symbol, it becomes a statement of the institution itself.”.Alberta town bans pride displays, foreign flags on municipal property.“It announces that we endorse a particular viewpoint and have chosen a side in a debate. It excludes all our residents that don’t share a council's politics or opinions or ideas,” Wiley said.“Neutrality, on the other hand, is inclusive. Neutrality ensures that every resident feels welcome and represented by their town.”Wiley told the Western Standard in an email response for comment that the motion “would allow my council to focus their time, and our administration to focus their resources, on issues that are really important, like fiscal and operational matters, instead of divisive and contentious issues.”The motion has already stirred up controversy online, as left-wing political commentator Nate Pike of The Breakdown called out Wiley on X, linking his current proposal to his previous track record, such as alleged opposition to Strathmore’s conversion therapy ban bylaw, which passed in 2021 before he was elected to council later that year..“Brent seems… Fun,” Pike said.“He also was against the ban on conversion therapy. Why? Because based on the evidence he researched, a ban would forbid ‘certain conversations with our youth that could potentially help them find true happiness.’”“Back to the stone age policy. What are these so-called politicians so afraid of?” another X user asked.“What problem does this policy solve?”When he addressed council, Wiley acknowledged some community members would have “specific concerns” over the Pride crosswalk, and he confirmed that it will remain in town until such a time “as maintenance would be required."“I maintain that despite the opposition to this, I think that neutrality is going to be the best way forward because there's just so many divisive issues in this town, and I wouldn't say just this town, [but] in the world that we're in,” he said.