News

'NEUTRALITY IS INCLUSIVE': Strathmore councillor moves to remove ideological symbols on town property

Town of Strathmore councillor Brent Wiley (right), has introduced a motion that would restrict what symbols can be displayed on town property.
Town of Strathmore councillor Brent Wiley (right), has introduced a motion that would restrict what symbols can be displayed on town property. Courtesy of the Town of Strathmore via Facebook
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Alberta
Abpoli
Town Of Strathmore
Abpol
Strathmore
Pride crosswalks
banning non-government flags
The Breakdown
Nate Pike
Public Space Neutrality Bylaw
Brent Wiley

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news