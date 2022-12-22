A new $2 billion eco-friendly Crown corporation will be permitted to buy, sell and swap shares in other companies without public scrutiny. Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland yesterday wrote the confidentiality order into federal regulations.
“The Canada Growth Fund will need to act swiftly and partner with fast paced private sector entities,” Freeland wrote in a regulatory notice. She said delays are “likely to lead to many lost opportunities."
The creation of the new Growth Fund was inserted in Bill C-32, a 172-page budget bill passed by Parliament on December 15. The Fund beginning in 2023 is to work at “scaling up companies that will create jobs, drive productivity and clean growth” aimed at “reducing emissions and achieving Canada’s climate targets.”
Freeland yesterday without notice said the Fund is exempt from a federal law, section 91 of the Financial Administration Act. It requires that Crown agencies seek cabinet approval before buying or selling shares in other corporations. Public oversight would take too much time, wrote Freeland.
“Private investors may decide to invest in other countries than Canada or other projects if funds cannot be confirmed on a timely basis, preventing the fast delivery of its investment projects,” Freeland wrote in a Regulatory Impact Analysis Statement.
“Furthermore the process and transparency requirements of getting cabinet approval may discourage investors who have concerns about sharing sensitive business information with the government.”
Parliament agreed to create the Growth Fund corporation without any details on its structure or financing. “It is really concerning to see $2 billion going out without an explanation,” Senator Elizabeth Marshall (Nfld. & Labrador), a former provincial auditor, told a December 7 hearing of the Senate national finance committee.
“Two billion dollars with no explanation within the bill over how the $2 billion is going to be controlled,” said Senator Marshall. “The company is not even created. What are you going to buy shares in? There’s no company yet.”
“You’re saying, ‘Give me the $2 billion, I’ll buy some shares,’ but the company doesn’t even exist,” said Senator Marshall. “The company doesn’t exist and you’re giving us all this information verbally.”
“The green transition is essential,” replied Freeland. Legislation explaining the structure and scope of the Fund is to be introduced in 2023.
“What it is able to do on a project-by-project basis is de-risk private sector investment in new technology, in exactly the kind of technology we are going to need to build the jobs of the future in Canada and to get the emissions reductions we need,” said Freeland.
Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau.
He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.
(14) comments
So the business geniuses in Ottawa who can't see a business case for supplying LNG (a clean energy source) to Germany, come up with this??? The corruption will get deeper.
The depths of corruption of this slimy government are on par with Central and South American countries. Now they can hand contracts off to all of their friends and no one will ever know.
As I have said repeatedly, this regime is pushing through massive amounts of underhanded (criminal) legislation for their and their alone benefit. How could any opposition ever keep up with all of these ludicrous passages, never mind all of the weekly scandals otherwise? Where is the intelligencia behind the NDP party? Does anybody over there have a brain? This has to be stopped!
Anything associated with freeland seems a new fascist criminal activity, under the guise of "green", "good for you" or fake "freedom".
She's operating under Klaus's orders: "how high and where do i land?" she asks her master.
Compared to Zalensky . . . Freeland is just a piker.
The vast majority of the so-called "Green" Industries are going to be a massive fail, especially the ones that receive on-going Govt Funding.
Much of this money will wind up in the pockets of Friends of the Lieberal Party I suspect . . .
So the real question is, is that 2 new Liberal Billionaires, or 2,000 new Liberal Millionaires?
the corruption used to at least require some investigative journalism and forensic skills by auditors. Now it is just plain IN YOUR FACE! Bonnie & Clyde had nothing on these Liberal pieces of work.
Sooooweee!
The Liberals just laundered another $2 Billion Canadian tax dollars.... and it will all end up in liberal friendly hands!
Just when you think the Liberals can't be any more corrupt they come up with innovative ways to circumvent democracy. Canada needs to get rid of those commies. If they get in again Alberta needs to get out!
Stealing from Canadians, a liberal tradition.
Lots of ways to pee away a pile of money to liberal crooks.
How much will go to SNC Lavalin?
Oh, another strategy to funnel tax dollars into liberal party coffers. This time they won’t get caught because there is no public scrutiny. Gotta hand it to these people. They’re innovative.
