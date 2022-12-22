Freeland

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland

 Courtesy CBC

A new $2 billion eco-friendly Crown corporation will be permitted to buy, sell and swap shares in other companies without public scrutiny. Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland yesterday wrote the confidentiality order into federal regulations.

“The Canada Growth Fund will need to act swiftly and partner with fast paced private sector entities,” Freeland wrote in a regulatory notice. She said delays are “likely to lead to many lost opportunities."

mikevw81
So the business geniuses in Ottawa who can't see a business case for supplying LNG (a clean energy source) to Germany, come up with this??? The corruption will get deeper.

fpenner
The depths of corruption of this slimy government are on par with Central and South American countries. Now they can hand contracts off to all of their friends and no one will ever know.

RealDemocracy
As I have said repeatedly, this regime is pushing through massive amounts of underhanded (criminal) legislation for their and their alone benefit. How could any opposition ever keep up with all of these ludicrous passages, never mind all of the weekly scandals otherwise? Where is the intelligencia behind the NDP party? Does anybody over there have a brain? This has to be stopped!

Straight Shooter
Anything associated with freeland seems a new fascist criminal activity, under the guise of "green", "good for you" or fake "freedom".

She's operating under Klaus's orders: "how high and where do i land?" she asks her master.

Left Coast
Compared to Zalensky . . . Freeland is just a piker.

The vast majority of the so-called "Green" Industries are going to be a massive fail, especially the ones that receive on-going Govt Funding.

Much of this money will wind up in the pockets of Friends of the Lieberal Party I suspect . . .

northrungrader
So the real question is, is that 2 new Liberal Billionaires, or 2,000 new Liberal Millionaires?

LJeromeS
the corruption used to at least require some investigative journalism and forensic skills by auditors. Now it is just plain IN YOUR FACE! Bonnie & Clyde had nothing on these Liberal pieces of work.

gordonpratt
Sooooweee!

Paul S
The Liberals just laundered another $2 Billion Canadian tax dollars.... and it will all end up in liberal friendly hands!

retiredpop
Just when you think the Liberals can't be any more corrupt they come up with innovative ways to circumvent democracy. Canada needs to get rid of those commies. If they get in again Alberta needs to get out!

WCanada
Stealing from Canadians, a liberal tradition.

mcumming
Lots of ways to pee away a pile of money to liberal crooks.

Goose
How much will go to SNC Lavalin?

Jablonski
Oh, another strategy to funnel tax dollars into liberal party coffers. This time they won’t get caught because there is no public scrutiny. Gotta hand it to these people. They’re innovative.

