New Alberta non-profit aims to equip Christians for civic engagement

A new non-profit organization is launching in Alberta with the goal of equipping Christians to address social, cultural, and political issues across the province. Alberta Reformer officially announced its launch this week, with events planned in Calgary and Edmonton.The group says it will operate on a three-fold approach: publishing a journal to cultivate robust theological thought, launching reform initiatives to safeguard civic and social institutions, and mobilizing Christians through networks and workshops for faithful service across Alberta.“We see a clear need for a vehicle that helps Christians apply their faith to every aspect of life in a practical way,” said Jay Hildebrand, executive director of Alberta Reformer. .“Our goal is to build toward a hopeful future for the common good of all Albertans by providing resources that are theologically rigorous and locally focused.”The launch events will feature addresses from Hildebrand, Calgary-based business owner Clint Humfrey, director of Christian Thought and pastor who serves on the Council for The Gospel Coalition Canada, and other members of the leadership team. Attendees will hear a presentation of the organization’s mission, participate in a time of prayer for the province, and join a Q&A session..The Calgary event is scheduled for September 5 at 7:00 pm at Calvary Grace Church. Edmonton’s launch is September 6 at 7:00 pm at Fellowship Baptist Church.Members of the public are invited to attend, with RSVPs requested through the organization’s website at www.albertareformer.ca.Alberta Reformer says it seeks to see communities transformed by the Gospel and shaped by God’s Word, focusing on theological thought, institutional reform, and leadership development.