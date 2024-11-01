New Alberta sheriffs team to target crime in Red Deer and central communities

Alberta’s government has launched a new Alberta Sheriffs unit in Red Deer aimed at reducing crime in central Alberta communities by targeting properties with reported illegal activities. The initiative, part of Alberta’s Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods (SCAN) unit, adds to the province’s ongoing efforts to bolster public safety and support local policing through specialized investigative teams.Since 2023, Alberta has spent over $27 million to combat crime across the province. The new Red Deer SCAN team of four sheriffs joins existing units in Calgary, Edmonton, and Lethbridge, which have seen success in closing down high-risk properties linked to activities like drug trafficking and human trafficking. These sheriffs will work in conjunction with local police to identify, investigate, and shut down problem properties through court orders when informal resolutions fail.“With the creation of a new SCAN team in Red Deer, we’re expanding the unit’s coverage and putting more boots on the ground where they’re needed,” said Mike Ellis, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Services. “Let this be a message to all criminals: you are not welcome here. Communities in the Red Deer area have a right not to be plagued by drug and other criminal activity.”The Red Deer SCAN team will operate under the Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods Act, which enables the government to use legal measures to hold property owners accountable for illegal activities. In cases where criminal activity is confirmed, the team will work to resolve issues with property owners. If needed, they can request a community safety order from the courts, potentially closing the property for up to 90 days.The city of Red Deer and its surrounding communities will benefit from the unit’s wide coverage area, which extends north to Ponoka and south to Olds. Assistant Commissioner Trevor Daroux of the Alberta RCMP noted that the additional SCAN team “will enhance RCMP community safety programs” and bolster local law enforcement efforts.Red Deer Mayor Ken Johnston praised the new unit, highlighting its role in improving local safety: “This is great news for the City of Red Deer, and together, we can make our community safer. I encourage residents to report any suspicious activity to the SCAN unit.”Since May 2024, SCAN has successfully closed seven problem properties across Alberta, including several recent cases in Calgary, Lethbridge, Spruce Grove, and Medicine Hat.