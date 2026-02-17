NEW: Alberta's top baby names of 2025

Alberta has announced its top baby names of 2025 — and the results are consistent with the trending names for both boys and girls from a year earlier, with a few changes.Alberta parents who welcomed their newcomers into the world named their babies the following, with ladies first.Here's Alberta's top five list of baby girl names in 2025:5. Violet: a new addition, as it was not in the top five of 2024, receiving 117 babies given the name in 2025..4. Charlotte: A sustainable name for Alberta parents and their 149 babies, as it was also on the list last year. 3. Emma/Sophia: Tied for third place with 150 babies each, both on the previous year's list too — and still battling it out.2. Amelia: Another popular name, with 161 babies receiving it — appearing in 2024 as well.1. Olivia: A classic, and not for the first time, as it appears to be many a babies' name — being in the top list the year before also, with 173 receiving the name in 2025..Now for baby boys, here's your top five list in Alberta:5. Jack/Lucas: Tied for fifth position, 153 babies got the name in 2025. Both names appeared a year earlier in the top 10 baby names.4. Henry: This name with its significant history, is still trendy in 2025, with 180 babies receiving the name, sustaining a place in the top names in Alberta for another year.3. Oliver: There's no twist here, as it has been at the top of the province's list for 11 years strong, with 184 babies and counting..2. Theodore: Theo for short, but don't discount the name itself; it's been popular amongst Albertans (and in the top 10) for five years now, with 204 babies receiving the name in 2025.1. Noah: Not extremely surprising, as Noah was also number one a year earlier; 2025 saw 259 babies with the name.Before we leave you, dear reader, here are some honourable mentions.For girls' names, Chloe, Evelyn, and Lily got a significant (but still not enough for the top five) amount of love — 100 baby girls each were named these names. .Two other names with lots of history were popular in 2025, with William having 123 babies named this and James having 125.Muhammad had even more babies with the name than William or James, with 132 babies in Alberta receiving the name in 2025.