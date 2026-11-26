The new BC Conservative government is facing the threat of legal action if it continues to close Joffre Lakes Provincial Park to the general public while granting exclusive access to members of two indigenous nations.The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF) announced lawyers it funds have sent a legal warning letter to Premier Lorne Doerkson and three cabinet ministers seeking assurances the controversial closures will not be repeated in 2027.Lawyers have been instructed to promptly launch a legal challenge should the province impose further ancestry-based restrictions.The Tuesday letter points to the BC Conservative Party’s election campaign promise to “restore equal access to Crown land and provincial parks.”The JCCF is seeking a timely response from the government to clarify whether it intends to honour that commitment.Located approximately 183 kilometres from Vancouver along Hwy. 99, Joffre Lakes Provincial Park covers 1,487 hectares.In 2026, the previous provincial government closed the park to the general public for two periods in June and September, granting exclusive access to members of the Lil’wat Nation and N’Quatqua.The closures lasted more than four weeks combined.Constitutional lawyer Marty Moore previously sent a legal warning letter to the former government on June 15, demanding the restrictions be reversed.Moore argued the closures were inconsistent with BC’s Park Act, which sets aside provincial parks “for the inspiration, use and enjoyment of the public.”He also argued the restrictions violated mobility rights guaranteed under Section 6 of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, as well as equality rights protected under Section 15(1).Those constitutional arguments have not been established by a court ruling cited in the release..“British Columbians are rightly concerned about equal access rights to provincial parks, which exist ‘for the inspiration, use and enjoyment of the public,’” said Moore.“This letter seeks clarity for the public concerning their rights and interests in the use of Joffre Lakes Provincial Park, while avoiding a hopefully unnecessary legal challenge.”The latest letter gives the Doerkson government an opportunity to clarify its policy before the 2027 park season.The JCCF release did not include a response from the provincial government or either of the two indigenous nations.