Mounties

Three RCMP officers, from left, Const. Douglas Larche, Const. Dave Ross and Const. Fabrice Gevaudan, were killed in Moncton on June 4, 2014. 

 Courtesy of CBC News

New Brunswick’s highest court had reduced the sentence of Justin Bourque, the man who used a rifle to murder three RCMP officers in Moncton in 2014. The New Brunswick Court of Appeal said it had "no choice" but to reduce his sentence from the record-setting 75 years to just 25 years.

The appeal panel said the ruling was based on last year’s Supreme Court of Canada decision involving Quebec City mosque shooter Alexandre Bissonnette, which struck down a 2011 federal law that made it possible for judges to extend parole ineligibility periods beyond 25 years for people convicted of multiple murders.

(6) comments

JoshRegnier
JoshRegnier

Bring back the death penalty. Murderers & traitors don't have a chance to reoffend after they're swinging from the gallows.

Alberta Farmer
Alberta Farmer

Canada is a joke! I hate this effing country!

northrungrader
northrungrader

Plus, if a killer murdered 3 citizens he would never have seen 75 years. Even Karla Holmoka only got 12 years(?) for her part, and oddly never had her bank accounts seized or been given a publication ban.

northrungrader
northrungrader

Well it's strange to see the federal government turning on the federal police force. I imagine they are sure glad to have volunteered for Ottawa duty to use force against Canadian citizens during a peaceful protest.

BoomerOG
BoomerOG

Life is cheap here in the Dominion. Multiple homicides carry the same sentence as a single homocide.

northrungrader
northrungrader

Oh I think he will serve the full 25 years unlike if he murdered a regular citizen or citizens.

