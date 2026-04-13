News

New Brunswick judge gives reduced sentence to man to prevent his deportation

N.B. Judge cites potential deportation as reason to not convict man charged with breaching no-contact order, assault
Court of the King's Bench in Moncton, NB
Court of the King's Bench in Moncton, NBwww.courtsnb-coursnb.ca
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Immigration
New Brunswick
Deportation
Moncton
Court Of The Kings Bench

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news