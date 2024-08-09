New calls for Boissonnault's emails and texts amid ethics probe

Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault is under renewed scrutiny after his business partner admitted to lying to reporters, prompting the Ethics Commissioner to request additional records. Blacklock's Reporter says Ethics Commissioner Konrad von Finckenstein revealed that he has asked the Edmonton MP for emails and text messages following these revelations.“This new information has surfaced, which I was previously unaware of,” Commissioner von Finckenstein told the Commons public accounts committee. “I wrote to Mr. Boissonnault again yesterday, expressing my concerns.”As a cabinet member, Boissonnault is prohibited from engaging in private business activities under the Conflict of Interest Act. Despite holding a 50% stake in Global Health Imports Corporation, a medical supply contractor in Edmonton, Boissonnault has denied any involvement in the company's daily operations.However, MPs have obtained texts showing Boissonnault’s business partner referenced contacting “Randy” at least nine times. The partner, during July 17 testimony at the Commons ethics committee, admitted to lying to reporters about the identity of “Randy,” but insisted it was not Boissonnault.“I am concerned because he admitted he lied,” von Finckenstein testified. “There are also these texts that reference ‘Randy’ nine times.”Von Finckenstein noted that Boissonnault had initially been cooperative, saying, “When this issue first arose, Minister Boissonnault wrote to me, stating, ‘I will do anything I can to clear my name; what do you need?’” The Commissioner added, “Now that further emails have come to light, we have requested additional proof.”Conservative MP Michael Barrett (Leeds-Grenville, Ont.) expressed doubts about Boissonnault’s integrity, stating, “The evidence of Randy Boissonnault being involved is quite substantial. It’s clearly outlined in the text messages.”Government caucus members on the public accounts committee appeared frustrated by the ongoing investigation. “Wow, this is very interesting,” remarked Liberal MP Brenda Shanahan (Châteauguay—Lacolle, Que.).Shanahan criticized the opposition, saying, “If the Conservatives weren’t so fixated on their own convoluted conspiracy theories and attacking Members of Parliament, particularly those on this committee, we wouldn’t be dealing with these partisan accusations.”Conservative MP Larry Brock (Brantford—Brant, Ont.) responded, “We have offended Ms. Shanahan. Opposition Members are committed to uncovering ‘corruption at the highest level. If that’s offensive to her, well then so be it. That’s our job.”