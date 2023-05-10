New Passport
Image courtesy of Passport Canada

The Canadian government introduced a new passport design with advanced security features and a significant graphics overhaul.

New Passport 2

The revamped passport will include a driver's licence-style ID page, temperature-sensitive ink, and new images.

New Passport 3
New Passport 4
New Passport 5
New Passport 6

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(4) comments

rianc
rianc

This new passport looks like a play book for children. It does not show Canada as being a serious nation internationally. We need to honour our history and traditions and stop placating to the woke cancel culture that wants to destroy everything that makes Canada what it is.

Report Add Reply
guest1019
guest1019

How do we stop this epitome of cancel culture madness? "Thy US command" was enough to make you barf now this!

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

I want to see an Alberta Passport

Report Add Reply
Strong&Free
Strong&Free

Yes and a history book Trudeau in it under tyranny / incompetence section.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.