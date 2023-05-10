The Canadian government introduced a new passport design with advanced security features and a significant graphics overhaul.
The revamped passport will include a driver's licence-style ID page, temperature-sensitive ink, and new images.
The updated design eliminates most of the references to Canada's history, including Vimy Ridge and Terry Fox.
The Mayor is right.Trudeau has no common sense in trying to erase our proud history from our passports.Put Terry Fox back in the passport—honour our history https://t.co/qQdnOtpGLw— Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) May 10, 2023
The new passport will be available starting this summer and is still blue.
Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Minister Sean Fraser announced the updates to the passport.
In addition to the advanced security features, the redesigned Canadian passport has artwork showcasing Canada's diverse people, landscapes, and wildlife.
The new design will also include laser engraving of personal information, enhancing the data page's durability and resistance.
Families, Children and Social Development Minister Karina Gould and Fraser revealed the new passport at Ottawa International Airport on Tuesday.
Marie-France Lalonde, parliamentary secretary to the minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, was also at the announcement.
“The security features are going to position Canada as a leader when it comes to protecting the authenticity of our travel documents over the course of the next generation,” said Fraser.
Gould said the cost of the passport would remain the same.
The new passport does not have the “historical images” that were present in the previous version.
Fraser said removing the “historical images” happened after consulting with Canadians “where we received a significant amount of feedback on the need to celebrate our natural environment, to celebrate the diversity of Canada’s peoples more so than simply historical artifacts or symbols.”
The passport includes a reference to King Charles III and will have an embedded electronic chip, which will be visible through a transparent window. This new feature will help to detect any tampering.
The redesign of the passport began in 2013 to prevent counterfeiting. The process involved adding new advanced security features and design techniques.
According to Gould, this is a “normal process” and the government updates the passport every 10 years to ensure the technology is up-to-date.
“It’s important the passport is continually updated to make sure we’re keeping fraudsters and criminals at bay while protecting the ability of Canadians to travel,” said Gould.
Anyone who has recently obtained a passport can continue using the old one until it expires.
Gould said that both the old and new passports are secure.
“These changes will not only better reflect who we are as a person, but also strengthen the safety and security of Canadian travellers,” said Lalonde.
The unveiling did have a comedic start.
The unveiling… pic.twitter.com/53jlvuo7tI— Dean (@dean_au23) May 10, 2023
(4) comments
This new passport looks like a play book for children. It does not show Canada as being a serious nation internationally. We need to honour our history and traditions and stop placating to the woke cancel culture that wants to destroy everything that makes Canada what it is.
How do we stop this epitome of cancel culture madness? "Thy US command" was enough to make you barf now this!
I want to see an Alberta Passport
Yes and a history book Trudeau in it under tyranny / incompetence section.
