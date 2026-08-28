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New data shows Canadian economy grew sharply in Q2, did not actually enter technical recession in Q1

Data from StatsCanada shows the Canadian economy grew by 3.3% in Q2 of 2026 and it did not actually enter a technical recession in Q1 like previously reported
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Canadian economy sees boost
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