New data shows Canadian economy grew sharply in Q2, did not actually enter technical recession in Q1

The Canadian economy has continued to show resilient growth, as a Q2 report from Statistics Canada shows the economy has posted its fastest growth rate since 2023.Data from Stats Canada shows that the economy grew by 3.3% in the second quarter of 2026, mainly caused by strong domestic investment and growing exports, particularly in the auto and energy sectors.Data also shows how Canada was able to go from a trade in goods deficit of $6.4 billion to a surplus of $12.2 billion, marking the largest surplus since the third quarter of 2008."The main contributor to the increase in the second quarter of 2026 was exports of energy products (+27.4%), particularly crude oil and bitumen, as prices increased amid international production and supply uncertainty due to the conflict in Iran," the report from Stats Canada states.The attribution of the strong second quarter to an increased price for oil is not surprising and comes alongside the government of Alberta, the country's largest producer of oil and bitumen, to also post a $2 billion surplus..A sector that saw a staggering amount of investment was 'computers and peripherals,' which grew by 16.7% in Q2, a jump that Stats Canada attributes to investment in processing units used in data centres.Household spending also grew by 0.8%, with consumer spending on rent and automobiles being the main source of this increase.In the same report it was also revealed that, despite previous reporting, Canada did not, in fact, enter a technical recession in the first quarter of 2026, but the economy actually saw a slight increase of 0.3%.This was a prominent talking point in the earlier part of the year, with many opposition critics calling out the government for causing a recession, but according to this update from Stats Canada, that anger seems to have been premature.Despite this growth, economists are hesitant to paint an optimistic picture for Canada's economic future in the short to medium term.The full effect of the trade war with the United States is yet to be fully realized, and with the integration of the two economies, especially in sectors like auto manufacturing, a sector that has contributed to this bump in Q2, it remains doubtful that the economy will continue this rapid growth.Despite this, top Canadian banks like RBC, TD, and CIBC state that they still predict the Canadian economy to remain "resilient" throughout the trade war.