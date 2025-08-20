News

New data shows Canadians' lifespan may depend on postal code

According to the report, the median life expectancy at birth is 84.1 years for women and 79.6 years for men.
For the first time, Statistics Canada has released data showing life expectancy trends at the municipal level.
For the first time, Statistics Canada has released data showing life expectancy trends at the municipal level.
