New data shows Canadians' lifespan may depend on postal code

A recent report from Statistics Canada has exposed striking disparities in life expectancy and health-adjusted life expectancy (HALE) across Canadian municipalities, shedding light on the uneven health realities faced by Canadians depending on where they live.The study, released Aug. 20, provides municipal-level estimates for 1,227 census subdivisions, representing roughly 92% of the Canadian population. For the first time, Canadians can see how long people are expected to live— and live in good health — not just at the provincial or national level, but within their own communities.According to the report, the median life expectancy at birth is 84.1 years for women and 79.6 years for men. When adjusted for health, the median HALE — reflecting the years individuals are expected to live in good health— is 70.8 years for women and 69.7 years for men. While these figures may seem reassuring, the data reveal significant gaps between municipalities. The difference between the 95th and 5th percentile municipalities is about 13 years for women and 14 years for men, demonstrating that where Canadians live can dramatically influence both the length and quality of their lives.Some municipalities illustrate these disparities vividly. In Saint John, NB, females have a HALE of just 65.5 years and males 62.9 years, placing it among the lowest across the country.In contrast, major urban centers like Toronto, Ont., and Montréal, QC, see much higher HALE figures, with females in Toronto averaging 73.7 years and males 70.8 years, while Montréal reports 74.1 years for females and 71.8 years for males.Edmonton, AB, shows HALE figures of 70.0 years for females and 67.4 years for males, illustrating that even within the same province, significant differences exist between municipalities. Winnipeg, MNT, falls in the middle, with females averaging 69.5 years and males 67.2 years.Several factors appear to drive these disparities. Larger municipalities tend to report higher life expectancy and HALE, likely due to better access to healthcare, infrastructure, and services.Education also plays a critical role, with communities that have a higher proportion of residents holding postsecondary credentials generally enjoying longer and healthier lives.Socioeconomic status is another important determinant, as wealthier areas tend to have better health outcomes, reflecting the impact of income on nutrition, living conditions, and access to medical care.Experts say these findings have important implications for policy. The granular municipal-level data can help governments identify areas where life expectancy and HALE lag behind and target interventions to address local health inequities.Public health authorities can allocate resources more effectively, improve preventive care programs, and develop policies to support healthier communities.Researchers can also use the data to better understand chronic disease trends, mental health challenges, and the social determinants of health at a local level.The full report from Statistics Canada can be found here.