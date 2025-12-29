New data shows hundreds of federal employees disciplined for wide range of infractions

The federal Department of Employment disciplined 629 workers last year for misconduct ranging from chronic absenteeism to outright fraud, according to newly released records meant to reassure the public that wrongdoing inside the bureaucracy is being addressed.The department said the disclosures are part of a broader effort to reinforce the responsibilities of public servants and the values they are expected to uphold, including respect for democracy, integrity and stewardship. Managers wrote that greater transparency is intended to strengthen confidence in federal accountability systems.Of the 629 employees found to have violated the Values and Ethics Code for the Public Sector, 14 were fired. Another 80 failed probation, while 223 received unpaid suspensions or written reprimands.Most terminations stemmed from breaches of trust. The report noted that trust is central to the employer‑employee relationship, and that serious misconduct — such as fraudulently claiming benefits — can lead directly to dismissal..Examples of behaviour that resulted in firing included unauthorized access to personal files, such as looking up an ex‑spouse’s Employment Insurance records; fabricating medical notes; inappropriate workplace conduct; posting improper content on social media; falsifying transactions to appear productive; and applying for benefits an employee was not entitled to spend.Lesser offences included lateness, absenteeism, ignoring work schedules and excessive personal phone use. More serious cases involved seven conflicts of interest, 15 instances of theft or fraud and 33 cases of nepotism or preferential treatment. None were referred to police.The Privy Council Office previously ordered departments to publish annual disciplinary figures after a 2023 report warned that public suspicion of corruption and incompetence was eroding confidence in Canada’s democracy. That report also flagged concerns about a perceived double standard between senior leaders and rank‑and‑file staff when enforcing the ethics code.