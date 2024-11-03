New data shows majority of black Canadians are recent immigrants, not descendants of slavery

A majority of black Canadians were born outside the country, with most arriving after 1971, according to newly released data from Statistics Canada. Blacklock's Reporter says these findings contrast with federal claims that income disparities in black communities stem primarily from Canada’s legacy of slavery and systemic exploitation."Four in 10 black people, 41%, were born in Canada," the Statistics Canada report stated. The majority of black Canadians today are recent immigrants, largely from African countries like Nigeria and Ethiopia, as well as from the Caribbean nations of Jamaica and Haiti, and many reside in urban areas like Toronto, Ottawa, and Montréal. The data reveals that “African-born black populations have surpassed their Caribbean-born counterparts in size.”This report, titled Sociodemographic Diversity Of Black Populations In Canada, is the first in a series aimed at supporting Canada’s anti-racism strategy by providing a nuanced look at racialized communities.Canada’s black population has grown significantly, reaching 1.5 million people, including over 409,000 born in Africa and over 302,000 from the Caribbean. In 1971, this number was only 34,400 according to previous StatsCan research. These findings challenge assumptions within recent federal reports on systemic issues in the Black community, such as the Department of Justice’s 2022 report, Black Youth And The Criminal Justice System, which argued that anti-black racism in Canada is rooted in “colonialism, slavery, segregation, and restrictive immigration practices.”A separate 2023 Justice Department report, Black People In Criminal Courts In Canada, claimed that historic “slavery and exploitation” continued to shape socioeconomic outcomes for black Canadians. “Effects of slavery resulted in an inferior status for black people which had a significant impact on their participation in Canadian society,” the report stated.In contrast, Canada’s history with slavery ended well before Confederation. Canada remains the only G7 nation never to establish overseas colonies, and no Canadian Parliament legalized slavery. Pre-Confederation legislation, including Upper Canada’s 1793 Act To Prevent The Further Introduction Of Slaves and the United Kingdom’s 1834 Act For the Abolition Of Slavery Throughout The British Colonies, laid the foundation for freedom in Canadian territories.