New defence strategy aims to rebuild Canada’s military industry

Aminah Robinson Fayek, VP Research, University of Alberta (far left), Lindsay Smith, Director, Space, Marine and Defence - Innovation, Science & Economic Development Canada, Defence, Diogo Brandao, Senior Director Policy - Defence Investment Agency, Jason Hann, Deputy Director, Defence Exports Division - Global Affairs Canada, and Wendy Hadwen, Assistant Deputy Minister (Policy-Industry) - Department of National Defence, at DEFSEC West in Calgary on March 25, 2026. WS/David Wiechnik