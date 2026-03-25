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New defence strategy aims to rebuild Canada’s military industry

Aminah Robinson Fayek, VP Research, University of Alberta (far left), Lindsay Smith, Director, Space, Marine and Defence - Innovation, Science & Economic Development Canada, Defence, Diogo Brandao, Senior Director Policy - Defence Investment Agency, Jason Hann, Deputy Director, Defence Exports Division - Global Affairs Canada, and Wendy Hadwen, Assistant Deputy Minister (Policy-Industry) - Department of National Defence, at DEFSEC West in Calgary on March 25, 2026.
Aminah Robinson Fayek, VP Research, University of Alberta (far left), Lindsay Smith, Director, Space, Marine and Defence - Innovation, Science & Economic Development Canada, Defence, Diogo Brandao, Senior Director Policy - Defence Investment Agency, Jason Hann, Deputy Director, Defence Exports Division - Global Affairs Canada, and Wendy Hadwen, Assistant Deputy Minister (Policy-Industry) - Department of National Defence, at DEFSEC West in Calgary on March 25, 2026. WS/David Wiechnik
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Canadian Armed Forces
Military
Global Affairs Canada
Department Of National Defence
Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED)
military hardware
Canadian Defence Industry
DEFSEC West
DEFSEC
defence industrial strategy
Lindsay Smith
Diogo Brandao
Defence Investment Agency
Wendy Hadwen

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