News

New drug approved by F.D.A set to extend lives of those diagnosed with pancreatic cancer

New cancer-fighting drug is capable of doubling survival times of those diagnosed with metastatic pancreatic cancer
A rendering displaying where the pancreas is located in the body
A rendering displaying where the pancreas is located in the bodyNational Institutes of Health (NIH)
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Cancer
Us Fda
Pancreatic Cancer
Medical Oncology
Cancer research
Fight against cancer
Revolution Medicines
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news