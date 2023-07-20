Alnylam zilebesiran

Alnylam announces publication of phase one study results for zilebesiran in the New England Journal of Medicine

 Courtesy New England Journal of Medicine

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals said results from a phase one study on a new drug called zilebesiran, per The New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM), indicate daily blood pressure pills could be a thing of the past. 

The NEJM confirmed zilebesiran was associated with dependent reductions in serum angiotensinogen, achieving normal blood pressure control with a consistent, durable drop throughout a 24-hour period compared to the placebo.

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

You’ve got to be kidding

No one with over a 1” high forehead believes anything the criminal Pharma cartel says

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.