New Liberal-appointed senator Adler called indigenous people unemployed ’boneheads’

Liberal-appointed Sen. Charles Adler in a radio broadcast once called Indigenous people uncivilized “boneheads” who should “get a job.” Adler’s remarks on Radio CJOB Winnipeg were so vulgar they prompted a formal complaint by the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs, records obtained by Blacklock’s Reporter show.“I am just not interested in supporting boneheads and boneheaded arguments and it is absolutely boneheaded to respond to a legitimate argument by saying, ‘Well, you must be racist otherwise you wouldn’t say that,’” Adler said in a 1999 episode of Adler On Line.“If the chiefs who are running dictatorships on these reserves haven’t figured out how to do free enterprise, what else is new?” asked Adler. “No s---, Sherlock. Nobody is expecting any. That’s something I’ve never understood. Whether you’re living on a reserve or not, you’re living in a community which is run by people who haven’t got a clue.”Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Saturday appointed Adler as Senator from Manitoba. Trudeau called him “a renowned radio host, journalist and influential voice for Canada for 50 years.”“Throughout his career he has used his platform to champion human rights and Canadian democracy,” said Trudeau. Political aides yesterday had no comment when asked if they’d conducted a thorough background check.“I don’t believe in living on reserves,” Adler said in his Adler On Line broadcast. “I don’t believe in ghettos. I don’t believe in federal government policy. I believe in free enterprise which does not exist on reserves. I believe in law and order which does not exist.” Adler described First Nations as dishonest. “Do you think people of this community believe people running the reserves, the chiefs, are honest, have integrity?”“The fundamental issue is people exercising no responsibility on their own reserves,” said Adler. “That’s the issue. It’s called moral discipline. It’s called civilization. If you want to behave in an uncivilized manner you don’t get any r-e-s-p-e-c-t.”“There is an appropriate way that most members of mainstream society and many members of Aboriginal society have found to deal with anger about unemployment.”“There’s a three word solution: Get a job.”Adler said he suspected many Canadians shared his views but were too timid to speak out for fear of being denounced as bigots or getting shot. “A lot of people murmur silently to themselves or their friends but they refuse to go public with what they believe is just and what is not just because they’re afraid of being called a racist,” said Adler.“If you want to get deep down into the bowels of the politics of reserves, who’s running the show, where’s the money going, what about responsibility, accountability and people being intimidated, that’s the kind of stuff that might get you an award in journalism. On the other hand it might get you a bullet.”Adler’s remarks prompted formal complaints by the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs at the CRTC and Canada Broadcast Standards Council. Chiefs called the language clearly abusive.The Standards Council said Adler’s remarks were “provocative” but “exaggerated and hardly to be taken literally.” “The Council can only consider them fair political commentary,” said panelists.The Conservative Party issued a statement condemning Trudeau."Justin Trudeau lied to Canadians and said he would make the Senate independent and non-partisan but the reality is that nearly every person he has appointed is in fact a Liberal Senator," read the statement."Today’s appointment of Charles Adler, one of Justin Trudeau’s biggest cheerleaders and most vicious anti-Conservative attack dogs in the media, and Tracy Muggli, Team Trudeau Liberal candidate and prolific Liberal Party donor, prove that Trudeau is appointing his Liberal friends to defend his disastrous policies."