New Manitoba school bureaucrats promote French language and indigenous education

The Manitoba government has created a new high-ranking bureaucracy to encourage equity, inclusion and treaty education.The NDP government is fulfilling its promise to create two new public service leadership positions prioritizing the incorporation of indigenous languages, cultures and identities in education and the importance of French-language education, Education and Early Childhood Learning Minister Nello Altomare announced.“Education that reflects our province is key to ensuring Manitoba children are able to learn in their own cultures and learn about the cultures of their fellow Manitobans,” said Altomare.“That’s why our government is creating these two new positions to advance indigenous and French-language education in Manitoba.”On January 29, Jackie Connell became the new assistant deputy minister of Indigenous Excellence in Education. In this newly created position, Connell will provide advice to government on a variety of indigenous and equity-based policies and research related to indigenous education and training, equity and inclusion. The position fulfills the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada’s call to action to establish senior-level positions dedicated to indigenous content in education, noted the minister.The position will also further the priority to expand treaty education across the province through Mamàhtawisiwin: The Wonder We Are Born With - An Indigenous Education Policy Framework, which supports the holistic achievements of First Nations, Métis and Inuit learners by helping Manitoba educators incorporate indigenous languages, cultures and identities into their teaching and practices, the minister noted.“I am deeply honoured to be assuming this role, a new position that stands as a testament to this government’s commitment to indigenous students, families and community,” said Connell.“One of our initial priorities will be to place an emphasis on teacher recruitment and retention in northern Manitoba. We are dedicated to collaborating with indigenous communities and leadership, school divisions, educational institutions and stakeholders to implement both policy and systems that will attract and retain certified educators in the north ensuring indigenous youth have equitable access to resources, opportunities and outcomes.”Since 1974, the Bureau de l’éducation française (BEF) has had the mandate to advance French-language education in Manitoba and to provide advice to government about opportunities and challenges. By reinstating the assistant deputy minister position for BEF, Altomare noted the Manitoba government is demonstrating its commitment to the flourishing of the francophone community.The reinstatement of both the assistant deputy minister position and BEF as a division will elevate the importance of French-language education in the province, the minister said.The call for applications for the BEF assistant deputy minister position is posted here. The posting closes February 4 and promises pay in the range of $121,441 to $145,215 per year. The post includes a preamble that emphasizes diversity, inclusion and equity prior to explaining what the job entails."The Manitoba government recognizes the importance of building an exemplary public service reflective of the citizens it serves, where diverse abilities, backgrounds, cultures, identities, languages and perspectives drives a high standard of service and innovation." "The Manitoba government supports equitable employment practices and promotes representation of designated groups (women, indigenous people, persons with disabilities, visible minorities)," the post reads."Employment Equity is a factor in selection for this competition. Consideration will be given to women, Indigenous people, visible minorities and persons with disabilities."