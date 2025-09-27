New mobile units bring breast cancer screening to rural Alberta

Breast cancer screening is rolling into rural Alberta in two brand-new mobile units designed to replace aging trailers that had been on the road for more than a decade.The units, equipped with modern mammography technology, will provide services to women in rural and indigenous communities, offering more comfort, space and accessibility than the old models.“Breast cancer remains the second leading cause of cancer death among women, but the chances of survival continue to improve due in part to breast cancer screening programs,” said Alberta Cancer Foundation CEO Wendy Beauchesne.“Improving access to screening in rural and remote areas through these mobile units means more Albertans are getting screened and more cancer is being discovered early, a direct result of the compassionate support from our donors.”.The Alberta Cancer Foundation is spending on the units in partnership with the Grande Prairie Regional Health Foundation and Northern Lights Health Foundation. Screen Test, a provincial screening service provided by Primary Care Alberta, will manage the program, which focuses on women aged 45 to 74.“Getting screened regularly is the best way to find breast cancer early, when treatment has the greatest impact,” said Primary Care Alberta CEO Kim Simmonds. “These mobile units ensure that screening is available to women in rural and remote communities across the province.”One in seven women in Alberta are expected to develop breast cancer in their lifetime. Since 1991, the service has performed more than half a million mammograms, detecting thousands of cancers in over 120 rural and indigenous communities every year..Due to a high level of spam content being posted in our comment section below, all comments undergo manual approval by a staff member during regular business hours (Monday - Friday). Your patience is appreciated.