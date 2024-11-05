New NB premier expanding cabinet

Newly elected Liberal New Brunswick Premier Susan Holt has expanded her cabinet to historic levels, garnering criticism from the Atlantic branch of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF).Holt, who replaced Conservative Premier Blaine Higgs as the province’s premier, appointed 19 cabinet members at her swearing-in ceremony over the weekend. This is the more cabinet members than any premier has appointed in Atlantic Canada history.“Holt is starting her premiership off by insulting taxpayers who are sick of putting more money in the pockets of greedy politicians,” said CTF Atlantic Director in a news release..“Holt’s government will be spending more money on provincial cabinet ministers than any other government in Atlantic Canada,” wrote Drover.Higgs by contrast only had 16 cabinet members. Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador both have 17 cabinet ministers, while Prince Edward Island has 12.Drover pointed out New Brunswick cabinet ministers make $52,614 on top of their base salary, for a total of $137,614, and the premier makes $164,000.“Rather than trying to keep costs down for New Brunswick taxpayers, Holt has just added over half a million in new spending on her first day in office,” said Drover.