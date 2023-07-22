Parks Canada has created a new beaver logo and trademarked it. The new logo does not have the crisscross tail like the old logo.
According to the agency, this change will make the logo look better on uniforms.
Reporter (Saskatchewan)
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
Parks Canada has created a new beaver logo and trademarked it. The new logo does not have the crisscross tail like the old logo.
According to the agency, this change will make the logo look better on uniforms.
The cost of the change is unknown, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.
“Parks Canada has updated its beaver logo,” managers wrote in a Trademarks Act filing with the Canadian Intellectual Property Office.
“This new version resolves legibility issues and ensures the beaver logo displays consistently and with higher fidelity across all of its many uses.”
“The old version of the logo contained elements that did not reproduce well at small sizes, in particular images for small digital screens and embroidered products such as patches or brand elements on uniforms,” wrote management.
The parks department has been using the beaver logo since 1933 and has updated it three times since 1973.
The agency, in its trademark filing, explained that “components of the official mark include a beaver and a log placed inside a circle symbolizing protection and conservation” while “the beaver is placed on a log referencing its natural habitat.”
Parks Canada paid $99,100 for a 2015 survey to ask Canadians “What is the symbol or corporate logo of Parks Canada?” Only 23% of people knew it was the beaver and 53% had no answer.
In 2019, Parks Canada wanted to improve its appearance, so it spent $100,000 to review different shades of green and repaint signs. They wanted to make everything look new and fresh.
“Parks Canada’s purpose is not consistently and effectively communicated and is generally not understood,” the agency wrote in a notice Brand Refresh.
“The full potential of the brand is not maximized,” wrote management.
The agency complained its 70,000 green signs were not “engaging” and that it would ask consultants for ideas to “refresh the Parks Canada brand colour palette for more effective and meaningful use of colour.”
“Signage has high public visibility supporting the arrival experience at Parks Canada places and helps ensure that visitors can enjoy and navigate spaces in a safe and effective way,” said Brand Refresh.
“Signage represents the largest application and investment within the Parks Canada brand management program with over 70,000 installed assets at an estimated cost of $40 million.”
Parks Canada takes care of 171 national historic sites, 47 parks, 12 sites recognized by UNESCO, and nine canals.
“Most Canadians don’t know about these program areas managed by Parks Canada,” said Brand Refresh.
“The name Parks Canada is often associated primarily with national parks.”
Reporter (Saskatchewan)
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.