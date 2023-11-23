New pneumonia-like illness in children in China, WHO urges citizens to vax, mask up

The World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed “clusters” of cases of respiratory illnesses among children in northern China on Wednesday. Symptoms include high fever and lung inflammation, but no cough or other flu-like symptoms. The “undiagnosed pneumonia” has been found in children in Beijing and Liaoning province, which is about 500 km northeast of the capital. Health facilities are “overwhelmed with sick children” and schools may soon be suspended, according to local news reports.One video shows a hospital with a 24 hour wait time. .The WHO requested more detailed information and recommended people in China to “follow measures to reduce the risk of respiratory illness,” including “recommended vaccination,” socially distancing from people who are ill, staying home when sick, “getting tested,” seeking medical attention when needed, “wearing masks as appropriate,” checking ventilation, and washing hands. .Chinese officials made an official statement about the rise in pneumonia-like symptoms on November 13, after it had been spreading since mid-October. Chinese authorities “stressed the need for enhanced disease surveillance in healthcare facilities and community settings” and the importance of strengthening health care infrastructure.On November 21, ProMED, a disease surveillance program which first reported the infection in Wuhan at the end of 2019, reported “clusters of undiagnosed pneumonia” detected in children in northern China. “This report suggests a widespread outbreak of an undiagnosed respiratory illness,” ProMED wrote. “It is not at all clear when this outbreak started, as it would be unusual for so many children to be affected so quickly.”“The report does not say that any adults were affected, suggesting some exposure at the schools,” it added. “ProMed awaits more definitive information about the etiology and scope of this concerning illness in China. It is unclear if these cases are linked to the overall increase in respiratory infections already reported by Chinese officials or separate and potentially caused by a new virus.”China’s National Health Commission (CNHC), having reported rising instances of the illness the week prior, attributed this increase to the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions as known viruses such as influenza, mycoplasma pneumoniae, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and SARS-CoV-2 circulate, according to the WHO..In a statement published Wednesday, WHO made an official request for China to provide detailed epidemiological and clinical information, including lab results, surrounding the “increase in respiratory illnesses and reported clusters of pneumonia in children.” The request, made through the International Health Regulations mechanism, further asked China to provide documentation on the spread of the known pathogens listed above and the current state of its healthcare system. “China has systems in place to capture information on trends in influenza, influenza-like illnesses, RSV and SARS-CoV-2,” the WHO wrote, “and reports to platforms such as the Global Influenza Surveillance and Response System.”