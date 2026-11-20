CALGARY — Canadians were 17 percentage points more likely than Americans to say abortion should be permitted in all cases, according to a new Research Co. poll. In the United States, the most common response was to allow abortion only in circumstances such as rape, incest or when the woman’s life is at risk.The online survey found 43% of Canadians and 26% of Americans would permit abortion in all cases. Another 34% of Americans and 20% of Canadians would limit it to cases such as rape, incest or a threat to the woman’s life. A further 13% of Americans and 9% of Canadians would allow it only to save the woman’s life..Quebec court rules government violated Charter by cancelling Christian conference over abortion views\n\n.When Research Co. asked separately about the law, 49% of Canadians said abortion should be legal under any circumstances, unchanged from August 2025. Another 37% said it should be legal only under certain circumstances, while 6% said it should be illegal in all cases.In the United States, 33% said abortion should be legal under any circumstances, down four percentage points from September 2020. Another 46% favoured limiting it to certain circumstances, while 10% supported a complete ban.Canadians were also divided on public funding. While 47% said the health care system should cover abortions whenever requested, 36% would limit coverage to medical emergencies and 7% would end public funding altogether.Asked whether to reopen the abortion debate, 58% of Canadians saw no reason to do so, while 28% said a debate was overdue. Among Americans, 45% wanted to reopen the discussion, up 15 percentage points from 2020.