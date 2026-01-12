New poll reflects near perfect split on Albertan's view of Ottawa

Albertans' feelings towards the federal government are evenly divided, but the overwhelming majority want to stay in Canada, according to a poll released on Friday.The poll, conducted by Pollara Strategic from Dec. 5 through 20, 2025, found that 43% of Alberta respondents believed Alberta's interests are well represented in federal government decisions, while 49% disagreed.While respondents were more likely to disagree that their interests were well represented in the federal government's final decision, 51% believe the Government of Canada pays attention to Alberta when making decisions, compared with 49% who think it does not.These results contradict the Alberta Next panel's December survey, which found that 63% of respondents agreed the federal government does not genuinely care about Alberta. Similarly, 62% felt the federal government had treated Alberta unfairly over the past decade..A major sticking point in relations has been federal restrictions that Albertans feel hinder the province's oil industry.Pollara's survey disputes that point, reporting that 50% of respondents agreed the federal government supports Alberta's energy sector, while 40% disagreed. The figure jumps to 53% who agree that Ottawa supports the province's overall business, compared to 38% who think it does not.There is an overwhelming sense of optimism among respondents about Alberta's energy industry in Canada, with 85% agreeing it can continue to play a leading role in the national economy while contributing to the federal government's push for a low-carbon economy..These results reflect a strong desire among respondents to remain in Canada. According to Pollara's survey, 73% said they would vote to keep Alberta in Canada if a referendum were held tomorrow, while 17% said they would vote for independence. A Research Co. survey released on Thursday found that independence sentiment is stronger than Pollara's poll, which showed that 31% of respondents would vote in favour of Alberta independence and 62% against. .Pollara's poll surveyed 1,343 Albertans out of over 4.5 million and does not specify respondents' locations within the province. However, whether an individual uses the Pollara poll, Research Co., or another survey on the topic, the signs indicate that pro-Alberta independence supporters will need to sway a significant number of voters in their favour to win a potential fall referendum.