News

New poll shows BC Cons 3 points ahead of NDP

The Conservatives have seen their support increase steadily over the past year, with 4% growth since September 16 alone.
David Eby and John Rustad
David Eby and John RustadIllustration by Jarryd Jaeger, Western Standard
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Bcpoli
David Eby
Poll
Leger
Bc Conservatives
John Rustad
Bc Ndp
Sonia Furstenau
Bc Greens

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news