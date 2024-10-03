New poll shows BC Cons 3 points ahead of NDP

A poll conducted by Leger between September 27-30 has found that the BC Conservatives have increased their lead over the NDP.Among 829 decided voters, John Rustad and his crew of newcomers bested Premier David Eby and the incumbents by three points.According to the poll, the Conservatives were the party of choice for 46% of the respondents, while the NDP received 43% support. The BC Greens came in at 10%, with the remaining 2% expressing a desire to vote for another party or independent candidate.The Conservatives have seen their support increase steadily over the past year, with 4% growth since September 16 alone. The NDP, meanwhile, has remained relatively steady, dropping just one point since the 16th.While the NDP has managed to hold on to the female and 55+ vote, the Conservatives have continued to dominate among men, and those under 55. When it comes to the 18-34 age cohort, Rustad's party garnered 47% support compared to Eby's 39%.Regionally, the Conservatives have made gains in Metro Vancouver, coming in 5% above the NDP. Elsewhere in the province, the incumbents have been bested as well, save for the island, on which they have a 11 point lead over the Conservatives.Across the province, more people are saying they intend on voting, with 84% saying there's at least a probable chance they'll do so. A full 64% said they would definitely be casting their ballots on October 19.Among decided voters, 76% said they doubted their choice would change before election day, while 14% said it was somewhat likely and 3% said it was very likely. Current Green voters were more likely to fall into the second camp, while those who support the other two parties were pretty set.Despite his party receiving less support, Eby still emerged as the leader thought to be best suited to leading the province, at 45%. Nonetheless, only 27% said he had done a good job and should be re-elected. Another 18% claimed that the NDP had performed poorly, but were still the best choice. Among all 1,001 respondents, housing and affordability, health care, and inflation emerged as the most pressing issues, with the economy, climate change, and taxes among others named.