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New poll shows Canadians view China much more favourably than US

Data from Pew Research shows Canadians have more favourable opinion of China, 44%, than the United States, 33%
China and Canada Flags
China and Canada FlagsImage courtesy of Asiapacific.ca
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Canada-US Relations
Canada-China relations
Pew Research Poll
Canadian attitudes towards the US
Canadian attitiudes towards China
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