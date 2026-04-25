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New poll shows 'no public consent' for UK assisted suicide bill

New April 2026 polling reveals there is no "public consent" for the UK's assisted suicide bill still currently under consideration — 66% of people polled said they'd want more safeguards put in place before moving forward.
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Uk
Assisted Suicide
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assisted suicide UK
assisted suicide bill
Assisted suicide bill UK
'No public consent' for UK assisted suicide bill, reveals new poll
poll for assisted suicide bill
polling on UK's assisted suicide bill
UK euthanasia
UK not in support of assisted suicide bill

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