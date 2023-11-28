New poll shows support for Liberals dropped to NDP level for first time in 12 years

Statistics posted by Polling Canada on Tuesday reveals support for Justin Trudeau’s Liberal party has plummeted to NDP levels for the first time since 2011. As demonstrated by Nanos Research through telephone polling, the number of Canadians supporting the prime minister fell another whopping 11 points this week. Trudeau’s Liberals now poll at 22%, as do Jagmeet Singh’s NDPs. Support for Pierre Poilievre and the Conservative Party continues to rise. The poll shows the Conservatives gained +7 and now hold 41% of voters’ support.