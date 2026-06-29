News

New poll suggests most Canadians doubt Alberta or Quebec will leave Confederation

As the country is set to mark another Canada Day, a new national poll suggests most Canadians remain confident the country will stay together despite growing independence sentiment in Alberta and Quebec ahead of a potentially consequential political Fall.
As the country is set to mark another Canada Day, a new national poll suggests most Canadians remain confident the country will stay together despite growing independence sentiment in Alberta and Quebec ahead of a potentially consequential political Fall.Image generated by ChatGPT AI
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Abpoli
Angus Reid
Poll
Abpol
Alberta Independence
Quebec Independence
Angus Reid poll
poll 2026
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news