New Quebec law in effect: fines, injunction for making comments that ‘invade privacy’ of politicians

It is now against the law in Quebec to post certain comments about politicians that could make them feel harassed or like their “privacy is invaded.” Quebec’s National Assembly adopted the law which levies fines up to $1,500 for intimidating, harassing, or “abusively” obstructing the work of a politician. Aside from fines, the law allows elected officials to ask the Superior Court for an injunction against a citizen who threatens, intimidates or harasses them. If the person ignores the court injunction, they would "ultimately (be found in) contempt of court," said Canadian litigator Daniel Ari Freiheit..Bill 57 when introduced in April prompted outrage and a litany of arguments pertaining to the stifling of free speech. Municipal Affairs Minister Andrée Laforest later amended the bill, and it went into effect Thursday.The Coalition Avenir Québec government explained away concerns over the curbing of free speech by pointing to the bill as a necessary avenue to battle the recent rise in resignations of elected officials, especially at the municipal level, per the Canadian Press. An internal survey found 74% of elected officials at the municipal level reported they were personally harassed or intimidated during their mandate. A total of 741 out of 8,000 quit since 2021. Multiple unions, media and social groups have issued serious concerns over the bill’s apparent infringement of freedom of expression, a right guaranteed in the Canadian Charter. Bill 57 has been the subject of criticism from social groups, unions and press company bosses. There were fears that it could infringe on freedom of expression.Media companies including The Canadian Press, La Presse, Radio-Canada (the CBC’s French-language broadcaster) and Quebecor in May released a statement condemning the law as a vehicle for stifling the political debate in the province, and subsequently the country. The media outlets argued the bill would allow politicians to demonize their detractors and control the narrative said about them instead. “This would make life easier for elected officials, and cities, who would like to intimidate individuals and organizations that do not have the means to defend themselves,” wrote the media groups in the open letter. “The mere existence of this new legislative tool would be likely to have a chilling effect on citizen and media speech.”Laforest then amended Bill 57 after the open letter from the CP and colleagues. She emphasized its aim is to protect elected officials from threats, harassment and intimidation “without restricting the right of any person to participate in public debates.”The court will evaluate each request, “taking into account the public interest.” The court will ensure it is not an “impediment to expressing, by any means, one’s opinion in respect of the democratic values of Quebec.”Another amendment included by Laforest, on advice from Elections Quebec, specifies it will be Crown prosecutors and not provincial elections agencies responsible for laying charges.While all opposition parties voted in favour of Bill 57, many legislators had reservations.