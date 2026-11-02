New report finds Alberta families hit hardest by rising grocery and gas costs

Nearly half of Albertans say they are worse off financially than a year ago, while almost six in 10 have been forced to dip into their savings to cover everyday expenses, according to a new national report.The findings, released by Canadian estate planning company Willful in its third annual The Great Delay 2026 report, show Alberta households are facing some of the steepest increases in grocery and fuel costs in the country.The report found 47% of Albertans believe their financial situation has deteriorated since October 2025, compared with 40% of Canadians nationally.That represents an increase from 2025, when 41% of Albertans reported being worse off financially than the previous year.Grocery prices are a major concern, with 99% of Albertans reporting higher food costs over the past 12 months.Respondents estimated their grocery expenses increased by an average of 26%, the highest reported increase of any province or region in Canada.Nationally, 97% of Canadians reported higher grocery costs, with an average estimated increase of 21%.Gasoline costs are also putting pressure on Alberta households.Nine in 10 Albertans (90%) said their fuel expenses increased over the past year, with respondents reporting an average jump of 26%.Across Canada, 84% reported higher gas costs, with an average increase of 24%.Albertans also reported rising costs in several other areas, including utility bills, housing, transportation and debt payments..According to the survey, utility expenses increased by an average of 21%, travel costs by 25%, debt repayments by 20%, housing payments by 21% and vehicle payments by 26%.The financial pressure has forced more Albertans to use money previously set aside for savings.The report found 57% of Alberta respondents used savings to cover everyday expenses during the past year, up from 49% in 2025.That was the highest proportion of any province or region and well above the national figure of 47%.More than four in five Albertans (82%) said they would need additional monthly income to achieve their financial goals.Among those requiring more income, the average amount needed was $906 per month, compared with $818 nationally.Another 43% of Albertans said they would need at least $1,000 more each month to meet their financial objectives, also the highest proportion in the country.The report found 64% of Albertans believe lower everyday costs or easing inflation would help them achieve their financial goals.Another 34% said receiving a cash gift or prize would help, while 27% pointed to receiving an inheritance.Rising living costs are also forcing Albertans to postpone major financial decisions.Nearly three in five respondents (58%) said they delayed at least one important financial task or milestone because of economic conditions.That compares with 55% nationally.The most commonly postponed tasks among Albertans included saving for the future at 37%, paying off debt at 26% and preparing or updating a will at 16%.Despite those delays, 76% of Albertans reported completing at least one financial task during the year, up from 69% in 2025.The survey also found 56% of Albertans do not have a will.Another 56% said they were not fully prepared for a financial emergency, meaning they had not both discussed a plan with family members and completed the necessary documents.Only 31% had taken both steps, although that was an improvement from 26% the previous year.The report also examined the financial pressures facing Canada's so-called sandwich generation, defined as adults who have at least one living parent and a child of any age..This group accounts for 24% of Canadians and faces competing financial responsibilities involving children, parents, housing and retirement.Nationally, 63% of sandwich-generation respondents reported delaying a major financial task, compared with 55% of Canadians overall.Another 52% had used savings to cover everyday expenses.Erin Bury, co-founder and CEO of Willful, said competing family obligations are making financial planning increasingly difficult.“As a mom of two and a daughter, I'm part of the sandwich generation, and I know how quickly the pressures stack up,” said Bury.“The data shows this group is working harder on their finances than anyone, protecting their kids and their income, and still putting their own plan last.”The report found 65% of sandwich-generation Canadians do not have a will, despite 48% carrying a mortgage and 40% having a Registered Education Savings Plan.Financial uncertainty is also affecting younger Canadians.Nationally, 70% of millennials reported postponing a major financial milestone, compared with 36% of baby boomers.The report found 83% of millennials do not have a will.For Alberta families, the consequences of inadequate financial planning are another concern.Two-thirds of Albertans (66%) said a parent or immediate family member dying without a will would create stress among relatives.Another 39% believed it would cause family conflict, the highest proportion of any province or region.Nearly half (46%) said such a death would leave them anxious about their own financial security.Bury said families should prioritize financial planning even when rising costs make it difficult.“You can't control gas prices or the economy. You can control whether your will is done,” she said.The report was released November 2 to coincide with Make a Will Month and Financial Literacy Month.Its findings highlight the growing financial strain on Alberta households, with rising living expenses leaving many families struggling to save, pay down debt and prepare for the future.