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New report finds Canada still overwhelmingly dependent on fossil fuels despite decades of green policies

Canadian households and businesses remain almost as dependent on oil, natural gas and coal today as they did three decades ago, despite years of government policies and spending aimed at accelerating the transition to renewable energy.
Canadian households and businesses remain almost as dependent on oil, natural gas and coal today as they did three decades ago, despite years of government policies and spending aimed at accelerating the transition to renewable energy.WS files
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Oil And Gas
Oil
Fossil Fuels
Natural Gas
Fraser Institute
Coal
Elmira Aliakbari
kenneth p. green
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Western Standard
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