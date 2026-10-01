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New report says Alberta small businesses squeezed by rising costs as tariff aid delivers little relief

Nearly three in four Alberta small business owners say the Buy Canadian movement has delivered no noticeable benefit, while rising fuel costs and trade uncertainty force some to cut their own pay and borrow personally to keep operating, according to a new report.
Nearly three in four Alberta small business owners say the Buy Canadian movement has delivered no noticeable benefit, while rising fuel costs and trade uncertainty force some to cut their own pay and borrow personally to keep operating, according to a new report.Image generated by ChatGPT AI
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Alberta
Small Business
Small Businesses
Merchant Growth
David Gens
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Western Standard
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