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New report says Canada’s LNG ambitions face costly pipelines and permitting delays

Canada’s first LNG export facility, the Shell-led LNG Canada project in Kitimat, British Columbia.
Canada’s first LNG export facility, the Shell-led LNG Canada project in Kitimat, British Columbia. LNG Canada Inc.
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Energy
Tc Energy
Lng Canada
Lng
Coastal Gaslink
S&P Global
LNG exports
Daniel Yergin
LNG industry