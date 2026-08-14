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New report says Canadian working poor face ‘staggering’ 428% debt-to-income ratio

Canada’s lowest-income earners are carrying more than four times their annual income in debt as financial pressure mounts among millions of consumers, according to Equifax Canada.
Canada’s lowest-income earners are carrying more than four times their annual income in debt as financial pressure mounts among millions of consumers, according to Equifax Canada.Image generated by ChatGPT AI
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Debt
Equifax
Debt Levels
Equifax Canada
TransUnion Canada
Sue Hutchison
Matt Fabian
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