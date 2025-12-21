New report warns federal bills are turning Canada’s internet into a state-managed network

A new report from the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms warns that a series of federal bills have transformed Canada’s internet from an open digital space into a heavily regulated environment that limits what Canadians can access, share, and say online.Authored by veteran journalist and retired Western Standard Opinion Editor Nigel Hannaford, Death by a thousand clicks: The rise of internet censorship and control in Canada outlines how recommendations from the 2020 Broadcasting and Telecommunications Legislative Review Panel laid the groundwork for sweeping legislation now shaping the nation’s online landscape.The report cites several key federal laws. The Online Streaming Act (C-11), passed in 2023, gives the CRTC power to regulate online videos and other content, including material created by everyday Canadians, and allows the government to influence “discoverability,” prioritizing some content while making other material harder to find. The Online News Act (C-18), also passed in 2023, forces platforms to pay approved news outlets, increasing media dependence on the federal government and contributing to Meta’s news ban on Facebook and Instagram..Other bills under consideration would expand government control further. The Strong Borders Act (C-2) authorizes law enforcement to access subscriber information and metadata without a warrant. The cyber security bill (C-8) would let officials direct telecom providers to disconnect Canadians from the internet without due process. The Combatting Hate Act (C-9) broadens “hate-propaganda” offences and removes Attorney General oversight for prosecutions, creating incentives for widespread self-censorship. A 2025 proposal, the Online Harms Act (C-63), though halted by the federal election, would have allowed a “Digital Safety Commission” to remove content, demand platform data, levy severe fines, and even impose house arrest for non-criminal activity..Hannaford said Canadians need to understand that these laws are not isolated updates but a coordinated push toward state-managed digital speech. “If we value open debate, privacy, and democratic accountability, we need to repeal the laws already passed and stop the ones now before Parliament,” he said.Benjamin Klassen, Research and Education Coordinator for the Justice Centre, emphasized the importance of public awareness. “An informed public is essential to a free society,” he said, noting that the Justice Centre’s research reports aim to make complex legislation accessible so Canadians can defend their rights online.The report urges Canadians to demand the repeal of C-11 and C-18, oppose bills C-2, C-8, and C-9, and elect representatives committed to restoring a free and open internet.