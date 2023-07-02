Newly uploaded photos and texts from Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop show, among other things, the president’s son smoking crack while driving a new truck and speeding at 172 mph (277 kph) on the way to an orgy in Las Vegas.

The Daily Mail reports Biden “was racing his Porsche 911 to Sin City on August 1, 2018 for an encounter with multiple prostitutes when he took a snap of his dashboard showing how fast he was speeding.”

Tags

Columnist

Myke Thomas is a Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.