Newly uploaded photos and texts from Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop show, among other things, the president’s son smoking crack while driving a new truck and speeding at 172 mph (277 kph) on the way to an orgy in Las Vegas.
The Daily Mail reports Biden “was racing his Porsche 911 to Sin City on August 1, 2018 for an encounter with multiple prostitutes when he took a snap of his dashboard showing how fast he was speeding.”
Texts about the orgy from a participant were also found on the laptop, with one of the prostitutes writing, “I don't have a bathing suit and I really really wanted to wear a cute bathing suit. But I don't have any money to buy one so then I'm just going to have to be naked right?”
“The orgy may have been too much even for the hooker,” reports The Mail, adding she wrote to him, “Honestly babe the problem is you have too many girls there. I understand you like a lot of girls.
“That's fine do one at a time.”
It was likely during that Vegas blowout Biden told a prostitute a Russian drug dealers stole one of his laptops and left him for dead in the hot tub.
“After filming himself having sex with a hooker using his laptop in January 2019, Hunter left the camera rolling as he recounted a Vegas bender in which he spent '18 days going round from penthouse suite to penthouse suite,' sometimes costing $10,000 a night,” reports The Mail.
In his memoir, Biden wrote he was high for 12 days straight in 2016 and was driving to an Arizona rehab clinic when he passed out behind the wheel on a highway outside of Palm Springs, losing control of the car.
“Waking up an instant later, I found myself in midair, the car having jumped a soft curb on the passing lane and soaring at eighty miles an hour into a cloudless blue sky, heading into the gulch that divided I-10,” wrote Biden.
“The car spun into the westbound lanes, the same direction as the oncoming traffic. Miraculously, there was a gap in the traffic until my car stopped dead in the emergency lane, hissing and coughing. It rested on four flat tires, with cacti and scrub brush wrapped around the undercarriage.”
“I was shaking, still amped up from being in the middle of my twelve-day roll.”
Biden lied to rental-car company Hertz about the crash, writing “I called the rental company and told them that somebody ran me off the road.”
Regardless, he rented a Jeep Compass from Hertz, continuing to Arizona in a cocaine-fuelled trip.
“To stay awake, I chain-smoked crack and cigarettes, kept the windows down, and leaned into the bracing night air whenever I felt myself nodding off,” he wrote in his memoir.
“At some point, the crack lost its oomph, but I kept lighting up anyway, out of force of habit. Sometimes I just slapped myself in the face.”
When he arrived at Prescott, AZ, he abandoned the Jeep at a Hertz rental shop, leaving the keys in the gas cap.
Inside the vehicle Biden left his phone, driver's license and credit cards, as well as his late brother Beau's Delaware Attorney General badge, drug paraphernalia and white powder, says The Mail.
In the memoir, Biden wrote, “after googling my name and Beau's, the manager called the local police, who called the Secret Service, who called my dad, who was vice president at the time.”
After a four-month investigation, police submitted their file to Yavapai County Attorney Sheila Polk in Arizona, known to be tough on drug crimes, who encouraged police to write up felony charges for drug possession.
“But on November 16, 2016 she declined to prosecute the case, just three weeks before lab tests came back proving cocaine was present in the pipe found in the vehicle,” reports The Mail.
Biden’s biggest problems are ahead of him, reports The New York Post.
“The consequences of his drug use and laptop photos and files continue to plague him, with the first son currently facing a civil lawsuit from Delaware computer repair shop owner John Paul Mac Isaac,” says The Post.
Isaac’s defamation suit alleges Biden “left the store owner to twist and turn for years while falsely insisting that the laptop was not his, but that it had been stolen or hacked instead,” says The Post.
Biden also recently agreed to plead guilty to federal tax and firearms charges and settled a child care case with his former girlfriend and mother of one of his children.
On the horizon is a House Oversight Committee investigation into the entire Biden family’s financial history, which include allegedly accepting bribes from Ukrainian officials.
