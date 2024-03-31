New Sask chief firearms officer appointed

Former Estevan police chief Murray Cowan has been selected as the new Deputy Commissioner and Chief Firearms Officer of the Saskatchewan Firearms Office (SFO) effective April 1.Cowan will oversee the central administration of the SFO and report to the Commissioner. Robert Freberg, Saskatchewan Firearms Commissioner, will have oversight of the entire SFO and be responsible for external relationships and advocacy, strategic planning and advancing government priorities. Freberg will continue the important work he has been doing for Saskatchewan citizens in his expanded role as the Saskatchewan Firearms Commissioner.“Keeping Saskatchewan people safe and promoting responsible firearm usage and storage are critical priorities for our government,” said Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Paul Merriman. “Mr. Cowan’s track record speaks volumes about his dedication to representing the interests of our firearms community. With his expertise, we are confident in our shared mission to promote safe and responsible firearm practices across our province.”Cowan was chosen after an extensive and competitive process. He has more than 45 years of firearms-related experience and nearly 40 years of service in public safety. He served with the Estevan Police Service for 30 years and was appointed Deputy Chief of Police in 2017. He has been an active member of the Saskatchewan Association of Chiefs of Police and is an avid outdoorsman, hunter, target shooter and firearms enthusiast."We are thrilled to welcome Murray to our team," Commissioner Freberg said. "His breadth of experience, firearms knowledge and deep understanding of the Saskatchewan people we serve will be instrumental in guiding our office toward achieving our objectives and delivering effective programing."Cowan announced on January 23 he would retire from the Estevan police. He looks forward to his new role with anticipation.“I am excited and honoured for the opportunity to become a part of the Saskatchewan Firearms Office and will be dedicated to upholding the rights and safety of legal firearm owners in our province,” Cowan said. “I am eager to collaborate with dedicated and skilled professionals of the Saskatchewan Firearms Office in my new role, to navigate the complexities we face and to seize the potential for positive change. This includes working alongside our law enforcement partners, indigenous governments in Saskatchewan and all our community stakeholders.”The SFO is responsible for supporting safe communities by managing the ownership, purchase, movement and use of firearms within the province through the administration of federal firearms legislation.The province says Cowan's role as deputy commissioner will enable the SFO to broaden its capabilities, fulfilling its mandate to ensure public safety and protecting the rights of lawful firearms owners.