Food prices
Courtesy of CBC

Statistics Canada this week detailed new food inflation figures documenting a dramatic rise in basic groceries from pre-pandemic levels. Data were based on actual checkout prices nationwide, according to Blacklock's Reporter.

Figures confirmed price rises for the cheapest goods like potatoes, apples, white bread and spaghetti surpassed the national inflation rate. The latest Monthly Average Retail Prices For Selected Products followed a federal report showing more than a third of Canadians borrowed to meet daily expenses. Price increases for the period from January 2020 to January 2023 included:

Tags

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

Recommended for you

(4) comments

Left Coast
Left Coast

Put the Village Idiot in charge of Canada's Economy and you get what you see!

Turdough & Freeland have OUTSPENT every Cdn. Govt since Confederation all added together . . . let that since in to your thick Cdn head. The result a Devalued Cdn $$$ . . . making your money worth LESS and goods & services cost much more.

The the same Cabal of Loons forced a "Karbon" Tax on the country . . . raising the cost of Driving your Car, Heating your Home & of course everything at the Store rides in a Truck.

No one with more than 3 functioning brain cells believed in 2015 that the Trust Funder who had never had a real job could run a Country . . . now the masses who voted "Lieberal" are reaping their rewards . . . unfortunately the rest of us are being squeezed as well.

Report Add Reply
Woodrow George
Woodrow George

The real reason for rising food costs?

The Turdiot-Singh-Notley coalition's Carbon Tax.

Report Add Reply
DS
DS

Fun fact, if you average out all the price increases, you get 6%! Follow the math.

Report Add Reply
Left Coast
Left Coast

Lowest Number in that List was 11% . . . and you got 6%?

You must be doing "New Math" man . . .

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.