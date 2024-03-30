New studies connect health risks to pesticide and herbicide exposure

Various herbicides and pesticides present health risks, according to recent studies.For example, the more glyphosate one is exposed to, the weaker their grip. Glyphosate, an active component of herbicides since 1974, disrupts the shikimate metabolic pathway used by plants to synthesize essential aromatic amino acid.Taiwanese researchers curious about glyphosate's effects looked at the 2013/14 National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) for answers. Their report, published in Frontiers in Public Health in February, found 80.2% of participants had detectable concentrations of glyphosate."We observed a statistically significant adverse association between glyphosate exposure and combined grip strength, which is calculated as the sum of the highest readings from both hands," the researchers reported."There were elevated urinary glyphosate levels among men, older individuals, non-Hispanic black participants and those with a higher body mass index. Additionally, after adjusting for creatinine, glyphosate levels were higher in women, older individuals, non-Hispanic white participants, and non-smokers."Numerous investigations have established connections between glyphosate exposure and health concerns such as cancer, birth abnormalities, endocrine, and reproductive issues. As a result of these findings, the International Agency for Research on Cancer classified glyphosate as a probable human carcinogen.Research from Morocco published March 14 in Naunyn-Schmiedeberg's Archives of Pharmacology looked at Impact of glyphosate-based herbicide exposure through maternal milk on offspring's antioxidant status, neurodevelopment, and behavior."This study was conducted to highlight the effects of GBH on the antioxidant system, anxiety traits, social interaction and cognitive and sensorimotor functions in pups exposed to 25 or 50 mg/l daily via their mother's milk," the researchers explained."GBH administered during the early stages of development negatively affected the status of antioxidant enzymes and lipid peroxidation in the brain structures of the pups. Furthermore, our results showed a significant decrease in acetylcholinesterase (AChE) specific activity within the brains of treated pups.""The results of the behavioral tests indicated that the treated offspring developed anxiety, memory, and sociability disorders. We also showed sensorimotor impairment and abnormal maternal behavior. Altogether, our study clearly demonstrates that the developing brain is sensitive to GBH."On March 14, Chinese researchers published Association of urinary chlorpyrifos, paraquat, and cyproconazole levels with the severity of fatty liver based on MRI in BMC Public Health.Chlorpyrifos is an insecticide sprayed on crops worldwide and found in Raid. Paraquat is a weed killer.Researchers acquired urine samples from 53 people in Fuyang City for their study, with 20 cases in the normal control group, 16 cases in the mild fatty liver group and 17 cases in the moderate and severe fatty liver group."The present findings indicate urinary chlorpyrifos (RWM, an insecticide sprayed on crops and found in Raid and other such products) and paraquat (weed killer) were positively correlated with the severity of fatty liver. Moreover, urinary chlorpyrifos and paraquat have the potential to be considered as the predictors for development of fatty liver disease (FLD)," the researchers found.More than three million people in the US have non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, a condition linked to lower life expectancy.In Exposure to pesticides and risk of colorectal cancer: a systematic review and meta-analysis published in Environmental Pollution on March 15, Chinese researchers reviewed 50 studies and used 33 for their analysis."Our results indicate a significant association between herbicide exposure and colon cancer in both lifetime-days and intensity-weighted lifetime-days," the authors found."Similarly, insecticide exposure was associated with an increased risk of colon cancer."In response to these studies, American physician and biochemist Robert Malone told his Substack readers to eat clean and drink clean water."We can not rely on our government to keep us safe. We have to suspect our food and water is not safe, unless it has been verified," Malone said."It isn’t that hard to eat clean and drink clean. We just have to be aware of the issues, take precautions and invest in the resources to do so."It is important. For your health, your significant others and for the health of our children."