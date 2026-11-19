CALGARY — Producing and delivering a barrel of Canadian oil generated nearly 28% fewer greenhouse gas emissions than the average among the world’s 20 largest oil producers in 2022, according to a new Fraser Institute study. Canada ranked seventh lowest for emissions per barrel of oil and tied with the United States for seventh lowest in emissions per unit of natural gas. The researchers used International Energy Agency data to rank the 20 largest producers of each fuel. They counted emissions from extraction, processing, refining and transportation to customers..Norway and Saudi Arabia were among the three lowest-emitting producers per unit of output for both fuels. Kuwait rounded out the lowest three for oil and Qatar for natural gas. Venezuela, Libya and Iran recorded the highest emissions per barrel of oil, while Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Nigeria had the highest emissions per unit of natural gas.The authors said curbing Canadian production could raise global emissions if countries that emit more per unit of oil or gas make up the shortfall.“We should be encouraging greater output from Canada, instead of from jurisdictions with higher production emissions intensities,” said study co-author Elmira Aliakbari, the institute’s director of natural resource studies.