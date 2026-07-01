New study finds DEI policies widespread in Canadian corporations but quotas rare

CALGARY — A new study examining hiring practices at some of Canada's largest publicly traded companies concludes that while diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) policies have become deeply embedded in corporate culture, evidence of explicit discriminatory hiring remains relatively rare.The report, From Equal Opportunity to Quotas: An Index of DEI in Hiring and Ideological Capture in Canadian Corporations, was released by the Aristotle Foundation for Public Policy and analyzed 500 job postings from 25 major companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange.Researchers also reviewed corporate reports, ESG disclosures and internal policy documents to measure the extent to which DEI principles have been incorporated into hiring practices and corporate governance..According to the study, 96% of companies examined provided DEI-related training, while 88% established demographic hiring or promotion targets.The report found 80% promoted DEI principles in job advertisements, 70% used language suggesting some form of preferential hiring and 60% requested voluntary demographic information from applicants.Despite the prevalence of DEI-related policies and messaging, the authors found relatively little evidence of outright exclusionary hiring practices.Of the 500 job postings reviewed, only two explicitly restricted applicants based on identity characteristics, while fewer than 5% contained language indicating preference for specific demographic groups.The report argues this disconnect represents what researchers describe as the "DEI Paradox," where corporations publicly emphasize diversity initiatives while continuing to rely primarily on merit-based hiring.."Canadian corporations have embraced DEI rhetoric far more extensively than they have embraced discriminatory hiring practices," the report states.Researchers ranked participating companies using what they called a Corporate Discrimination Index, which measured factors including hiring language, demographic targets, mandatory training programs and diversity reporting requirements.The study identified Shopify as having the lowest DEI score among companies examined, citing minimal use of DEI-focused hiring language. Intact Financial Corporation received the highest score on the index.The report also noted that several major corporations, including Bank of Montreal, Brookfield Corporation, Dollarama and Enbridge, appeared to have reduced or avoided DEI-specific language in their job postings.The findings come as a growing number of American corporations have scaled back DEI initiatives following legal challenges, shareholder pressure and political scrutiny in the United States.The authors argue that while DEI frameworks remain widespread throughout Corporate Canada, the evidence suggests many companies may be maintaining extensive diversity programs and reporting structures without substantially altering how hiring decisions are made.The report's release is expected to fuel ongoing debate over whether DEI policies promote equal opportunity or risk creating preferential treatment based on race, sex and other identity characteristics.The Aristotle Foundation said the study was intended to provide an empirical assessment of corporate hiring practices amid increasing public discussion about the role of DEI programs in Canadian workplaces.