New study shows Albertans most likely in Canada to travel to the U.S.

Albertans are more likely than other Canadians to travel to the United States in the coming year, according to new national data from the 2026 Blue Cross Travel Study.The report shows that 31% of Albertans plan to visit the U.S. in 2026, the highest share among all regions. At the same time, 73% say they plan to travel within Canada, reflecting a continued mix of domestic and cross-border trips.The study also found that Albertans are using artificial intelligence for trip planning at rates consistent with the national average. .Travellers in the province reported using AI tools to compare prices (23%), plan itineraries (21%) and find destinations or inspiration (17%). Nationally, 49% of Canadians now use some form of AI to help plan or budget their travel, with adoption growing across all age groups.Despite rising political tensions, trade concerns and unfavourable exchange rates, the Study indicates Canadians are not scaling back travel altogether.Researchers found that 76% of Canadians are less likely to visit the U.S. in 2026, up sharply from 47% a year earlier..Boomers reported the steepest shift, with 54% cancelling all U.S. travel plans.Younger travellers, particularly Gen Z, were more optimistic, with 62% expecting the outlook for U.S. travel to improve over the next five years.Still, those avoiding the U.S. say they are travelling elsewhere instead. The Study reports that 95% of Canadians who do not plan to visit the U.S. intend to travel to other destinations, including within Canada (68%), Mexico and the Caribbean (38%) and overseas locations (35%)..Travel insurance remains a central part of Canadian travel planning, with 86% reporting they have some form of coverage, either purchased directly (56%) or through workplace benefits and credit cards (30%).Awareness of medical costs abroad also remains high, with 83% of Canadians acknowledging that an overnight emergency room visit can exceed $3,600 CAD.Sylvain Charbonneau, President and CEO of Québec and Ontario Blue Cross, said the findings reflect a shift in how Canadians are approaching travel..“Canadians are not travelling less — they’re travelling smarter,” Charbonneau said, adding that AI tools are helping travellers make more informed choices, manage budgets and remain flexible in the face of global uncertainty.The 2026 Blue Cross Travel Study surveyed 2,049 adult Canadians online in October 2025. The results carry a margin of error of ±2 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.