New website launches ahead of Alberta fall referendum vote

EDMONTON — The Alberta government has launched a new website aimed at helping residents understand the upcoming provincial referendum set for Oct. 19, which will put nine major policy questions to voters on immigration and constitutional issues tied to the province’s relationship within Canada.The site, AlbertaReferendum2026.ca, provides details on each of the ballot questions and is intended to give Albertans background information ahead of what is expected to be a closely watched province-wide vote."We recognize how consequential these questions are, and we want to make sure that every elector in Alberta has the time needed to consider their vote and get the facts that they need to make an informed decision at the ballot box come October," said Premier Danielle Smith. Smith believes referendums are the purest form of democracy, and said October's is meant to give residents a direct role in shaping the province’s direction, describing Alberta as a place built by people who take responsibility for their future.“Alberta has been built by people who stand up for what they believe in,” Smith said.“From farmers and ranchers to energy workers, teachers and nurses, Alberta is a place where people work toward something greater than themselves. This referendum gives Albertans a direct say in how we build on that legacy, and create a more sovereign Alberta within a united Canada.”The Oct. 19 vote will be administered by Elections Alberta and will follow a format similar to a provincial election, with paper ballots and polling stations available to eligible voters..According to the government, five of the nine referendum questions deal with immigration policy. Officials argue federal immigration levels have placed growing pressure on classrooms, emergency rooms, and social services, and say the questions are intended to explore how provincial policy could respond to those challenges.The remaining four questions focus on potential constitutional changes and increased cooperation between provinces. The government says the proposals are aimed at addressing what it describes as federal overreach and restoring a clearer division of powers originally set out in Canada’s constitutional framework."My job as Premier of Alberta is to give Albertans hope that Canada can work, because I understand why so many Albertans are incredibly frustrated," Smith said. "This frustration has been built for a long time. Our province has faced several natural, market-driven economic downturns, along with the prolonged artificial ones imposed by the federal government under Justin Trudeau. Albertans will not forget that anytime soon."Officials say the questions stem from recommendations made by the Alberta Next Panel following consultations with residents, experts, and policy makers through townhall meetings held across the province."What we heard in sessions all around the province made our government's mission clear," Smith said. "Albertans wanted us to build an immigration system that is sustainable, and they wanted us to do more to defend Alberta's sovereignty within the United Canada, and that's exactly what we intend to deliver.".Justice Minister Mickey Amery said the new website is intended to help voters make informed decisions ahead of the referendum.“This is about putting decisions back where they belong, with Albertans,” Amery said. “Through this new website, we’re making sure people can make informed decisions and cast their ballots with confidence as they help shape the province’s future.”