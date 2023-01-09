Booker T. Washington Middle School principal Elana Elster said the library does give out This Book Is Gay by Juno Dawson to students.
"The book teaches kids about gay sex and encourages the use of sex apps," said Libs of TikTok in a Sunday tweet.
"This is what they're giving 12 yr olds to read."
SCOOP: NYC middle school principal confirms in an email that the school offers the pornographic book “This Book is Gay” and have no plans of removing it.The book teaches kids about gay sex and encourages the use of sex apps. This is what they’re giving 12 yr olds to read. pic.twitter.com/EFZEqRxQWg— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 8, 2023
The letter said parents have every right to monitor what their children are reading.
"Parents have very different opinions on what is appropriate for their children," said Elster.
Elster said this parent should tell their children they want to read certain books first to see if they are keeping with their family’s values. When this parent says he is at war every day, she said she is “wondering if you are referring to the exposure your child is getting to people and ideas that are new and different.”
She went on to say Booker T. Washington is a public school, so "children will be continuously exposed.”
“It doesn’t mean they will have to agree with everything they are learning or seeing,” she said.
“In fact, they will be taught to question, analyze, expand their horizons.”
This Book Is Gay features a diagram of a naked man. If readers are males, the book said they are aware which parts feel nice when they are touched.
This Book Is Gay tells readers gay sex apps work by having users upload a tiny photo to them. The apps works out users’ nearest locations.
This revelation comes after an elementary school in the Regina Public Schools system sent a message to parents about its Pride Month activities in June.
The school said it had plenty of activities to celebrate diversity and become a “gender-friendly school and stomping out homophobia and transphobia in public schools.”
Members of the school’s gay straight alliance visited primary classrooms to read pro-transgender picture books to younger students.
Reporter (Alberta)
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
