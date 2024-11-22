New York consul Clark refuses to resign amid criticism over $8.8M penthouse

Tom Clark, Canada’s consul in New York and a former broadcaster, has refused to resign from his $205,000-a-year diplomatic post despite accusations that he misled a parliamentary committee regarding his role in the $8.8 million purchase of a luxury Manhattan penthouse.“I did not seek nor had the opportunity to exert influence,” Clark told the Commons government operations committee Thursday. The penthouse near Central Park, equipped with a marble bathroom, quartzite flooring, and a $4,600 German-made coffeemaker, also incurs monthly condo fees and taxes of over $15,000.Committee members, however, challenged Clark’s assertions. Documents revealed that he had described his predecessor’s Park Avenue penthouse as “not suitable” and requiring “immediate replacement.” Despite his prior testimony on September 12 claiming no involvement in the decision, Clark admitted to casually expressing dissatisfaction with his accommodations.“Any mention from the mission referencing my views on the state of the official residence were the result of an indirect, third-hand report of a remark made to a colleague,” Clark stated. “This in no way constituted an effort to influence.”Conservative MP Michael Barrett confronted Clark over inconsistencies.“Your champagne tastes weren’t being met,” said Barrett, accusing him of lying to the committee. “What we need to know, sir, is why you didn’t tell the truth, why you lied to committee the last time you were here.”Clark maintained his defence, saying, “The evidence I have given to this committee has been consistent.”New Democrat MP Alexandre Boulerice echoed Barrett’s criticism, stating, “It turns out what you said before is not true. You seem to have misled us.”Conservative MP Kelly Block was even more direct, calling for Clark’s resignation. “You have obviously and shamelessly lied to this committee on multiple occasions,” she said. “Why don’t you just come clean with this committee and Canadians, admit you’ve lied, and resign?”Clark remained defiant, repeating, “Everything I have said is the truth.”