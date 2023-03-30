Donald Trump

Donald Trump speaking with supporters at a campaign rally at the Prescott Valley Event Center in Prescott Valley, AZ. 

 Courtesy Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia Commons

A Manhattan grand jury has voted to indict former US president Donald Trump for his role in paying hush money to porn star Stormy Daniels, according to five sources with knowledge of the matter. 

The New York Times reported Thursday an indictment will likely be announced in the coming days. Prosecutors working for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg will ask Trump to surrender and to face arraignment on charges which are unknown for now. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(3) comments

Alberta Farmer
Alberta Farmer

What a joke! He never paid hush money! Yet Biden and his crime family don’t get arrested for pedophilia, money laundering, lying to get a firearm, insider trading, and on and on and on!

Report Add Reply
JGL
JGL

"Buckle Up!"

It's going to get worse before it gets better...

Report Add Reply
Mars Hill
Mars Hill

I'm not a lawyer but I think that means everything about the person being indicted and those connected to him becomes part of the indictment and thus public. Q said the first arrest will shock the world. More popcorn please.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.