New York serial killer pleads guilty to eight counts of gruesome murder

In a Suffolk County courtroom, serial killer Rex Heuermann pleaded guilty to eight counts of murder in and around the Long Island area spanning a 17-year period.The murders became known as the Gilgo Beach murders as the bodies of Heuermann's victims were all discovered in the same area along Gilgo Beach near the town of Babylon, New York.Heuermann, a 62-year-old architect, was caught due to his DNA being found on a pizza box involved in the investigation, allowing police to once and for all end his almost two-decade reign of terror.He was initially charged with the killing of seven women but later admitted to the killing of an eighth victim. It is believed that he found his victims through the online site Craigslist, with the victims being thought to have been sex workers at the time of their death..In court on Wednesday, Heuermann not only admitted to the crimes themselves but also provided gruesome details about how he had committed the murders.He revealed that he had lured the women to meet him with the promise of money and then murdered them, dismembered the body, and left the remains on Gilgo Beach.At his trial Heuermann did not say much, just responding "Yes" to most questions and saying the plea "guilty."He appeared expressionless as the judge talked to him and did not turn to see or acknowledge his victims' families quietly crying in the back of the courtroom.Heuermann will serve several life sentences as a result of his crimes, with the formal handing down of the sentence set to take place June 17th.