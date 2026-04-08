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New York serial killer pleads guilty to eight counts of gruesome murder

62-year-old Rex Heuermann was found guilty in a Long Island courtroom Wednesday and will face multiple life sentences as a result of his murder spree.
Victims of the Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann
Victims of the Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex HeuermannScreen grab from ABC 7 News
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New York
Serial Killer
Gilgo Beach Murders
Rex Heuermann
charged with murder
Long Island

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