Gas stove

Gas stove

 Courtesy Popular Mechanics

New York State is imposing a ban on gas burning stoves and other fossil fuel appliances, requiring only electric heating and cooking in new buildings, including new homes, under seven storeys by 2026.

“The legislation adopted by lawmakers in the Democratic-run state legislature late Tuesday will require newly built homes to be all-electric in three years' time,” reports Newsmax, adding it makes New York the first state in the US with such legislation.

Tags

Columnist

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

PersonOne
PersonOne

The left wont give up

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.